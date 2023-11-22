+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Busy week for Fermanagh police

Posted: 12:10 pm November 22, 2023

LOCAL police have been busy over the past week, with officers – assisted by PD Carlo, pictured below – from the Fermanagh and Omagh district support team (DST) carrying out a number of searches across the wider area.

These operations have uncovered thousands of pounds in drugs, and have seen a number of suspects arrested.

“We’ve carried out several house searches in the Enniskillen area with assistance from Mid Ulster DST, Erne North Neighbourhood Team and PD Carlo,” said a Fermanagh and Omagh PSNI spokesman.

“During the searches Officers located approximately £4500 of Class B and Class C Controlled Drugs as well as a quantity of cash.

“To date four suspects have been arrested for numerous drug supply offences and are currently assisting police with enquiries.”

They added, “DST are committed to targeting drug dealing in our area but we work best when the public work with us.

“If you have any information about drug dealing in your area please contact us on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

