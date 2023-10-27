Unbeaten Skins too strong for Grosvenor

Enniskillen 65

Grosvenor 7

Enniskillen continued their strong start to the season by overcoming a gallant Grosvenor side at Mullaghmeen on Saturday.

Skins have won six games from seven and sit top of the table, but head coach Alastair Keys isn’t getting carried away at this stage of the campaign.

“The season has only really started. It is a really long way to go yet and a series of difficult games to go,” warned Keys.

Played on a fine day, Skins treated the crowd to some sparkling rugby.

Facing the wind in the first half, George Foster ran back a Grosvenor kick-off and brought play near to the Grosvenor line.

Despite losing a lineout throw, Skins won a penalty from the next scrum and Jack Rutledge crossed for the opening score after a quick tap.

The visitors got back on terms within a few minutes when the home side dallied behind their own lines and allowed a soft score.

After 15 minutes, Skins won a turnover and kicked to the corner. Daire hill beat several defenders and when the ball was recycled, Eddie Keys cross-kicked to find the ever-alert Sam Balfour who scored in the corner.

Grosvenor, at all times, were seeking to move the ball between their forwards and backs but the strong Skins’ scrum and good defence denied them.

At this point, the unfortunate Matthew Beatty suffered a leg injury and had to go off. Gary Thornton came on and Niall Keenan moved to hooker.

On 27 minutes, Skins got back into Grosvenor territory and following a slick move to the left, James Ferguson did very well to put Daire Hill in for a converted try.

The visitors then had a period of pressure but following a good turnover by Ferguson, Foster again ran well and with quick ruck ball Keys again kicked and Balfour again scored.

Enniskillen rounded off the first half scoring when they mauled a lineout over for Niall Keenan to score and Keys to convert and leave the half-time score 33-7.

Playing against the wind in the second half, life did not get any easier for Grosvenor.

They conceded penalties at scrums and in the rucks and within five minutes Henry Keys scored from a lineout.

Ten minutes later, after a period of pressure, Ben Mclaren scored in the corner after collecting another fine Keys kick. Half way through the second half, Mattie Graham raised one of the biggest cheers of the day when he took a pass and drove through the Grosvenor defence to score near the posts.

The home side did not let injuries slow their patterns of play and first Matthew Dane burst over and then Foster capped a fine display when he finished off a good passage of play leaving the final score 65-7.

With Ballyclare away on Saturday, coach Keys is expecting another difficult task.

“They (Ballyclare) were the only team to beat Clogher in the league last year and they’re a very good side, especially away from home,” said coach Keys. “They have a game in hand. If they were to win that, they would be top of the table.”