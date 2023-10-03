Special recognition for Greentown

THE managing director of Greentown said the company is ‘delighted’ to have obtained an award in recognition of its commitment to workplace diversity, equality and inclusion.

The Florencecourt-based business recently picked up a Bronze Diversity Charter Mark award, becoming only the second Fermanagh company to receive the acknowledgement, after Encirc.

“Greentown is delighted to have achieved this award in recognition of the efforts it is making to become a more diverse and inclusive workplace,” said managing director John-Ross Armstrong.

