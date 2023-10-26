Special recognition for Graham Enniskillen

THERE were more than a few winners who were left stunned and very pleasantly surprised by their awards on Friday night, among them the hard-working team at Graham Enniskillen.

This year the Fermanagh Herald Business Awards was celebrating its tenth anniversary, with the event having become one of the biggest social occasions on the local social calendar over the past decade. To mark the anniversary, two special awards were created to celebrate local businesses celebrating their own landmarks.

The first of the evening’s Landmark Achievement awards went to the popular Enniskillen retailer, which is this year marking 75 years clothing generations of Fermanagh families.

With new owners Sam and Joanna Morrison coming on board two years ago, the institution that is Graham Enniskillen has been setting itself up for another 75 years, expanding its menswear, ladieswear, and popular wedding range, while retaining the top-class customer service the store is known for across the county.

Speaking to the Herald after the big revelation, Stephanie Doherty from the Graham management team said the award was a genuine surprise.

“We’re delighted. Once the clues started to come out, it all came together,” she said, referring to the script read out by MC Paul Clark beforehand.

“It’s brilliant, amazing. It’s a fantastic award, 75 years of business is a massive achievement.

“We obviously dedicate it to the staff for all their hard work, and to our customers for their continued support and loyalty to us.”

When asked about the next 75 years, Stephanie was full of praise for the Sam and Joanna.

“We’ve got new owners who have obviously invested quite a bit into our business,” she said.

“They have extended the collections massively and have progressed it.

“We’re obviously delighted and trading really well, thank God.”