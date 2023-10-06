+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineShare Village lighting up the dark evenings
Darragh Collins form Share Discovery Village, Lisnaskea.

Share Village lighting up the dark evenings

Posted: 3:55 pm October 6, 2023
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

THE DARK evenings may be drawing in, but it’s still ‘all go’ at the Share Discovery Village in Lisnaskea.

Next month BBC Radio 4’s popular panel programme ‘Any Questions?’ will be broadcasting live from the holiday and activity centre, and the local public are being urged to take part.

The show, which airs on Friday evenings and is repeated on Sunday lunchtimes, gives listener a chance to join in debate and goes out right across the UK and beyond. The audience is invited to submit questions on the day of the broadcast, and the panel does not see the questions until the same time those at home and in the hall do.

Advertisement

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Related posts:

Holiday ruined by flight chaos, then their pet dog died Apprenticeships could ease stress on local students Fermanagh’s first marathon to take place this weekend

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 3:55 pm October 6, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA