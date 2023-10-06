Share Village lighting up the dark evenings

THE DARK evenings may be drawing in, but it’s still ‘all go’ at the Share Discovery Village in Lisnaskea.

Next month BBC Radio 4’s popular panel programme ‘Any Questions?’ will be broadcasting live from the holiday and activity centre, and the local public are being urged to take part.

The show, which airs on Friday evenings and is repeated on Sunday lunchtimes, gives listener a chance to join in debate and goes out right across the UK and beyond. The audience is invited to submit questions on the day of the broadcast, and the panel does not see the questions until the same time those at home and in the hall do.

Advertisement

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0