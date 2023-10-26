Sadness at death of much-loved Doreen

THE Enniskillen community was left saddened following the passing of the late Doreen Boylan who was remembered as a ‘true townie’ who had an ‘endearing charm’.

Formerly of 25, Derrygore Terrace, Mrs Boylan, aged 88, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday.

Mrs Boylan (nee Haggins) was born in Mary Street in Enniskillen, between the bridges, on July 9, 1935.

Advertisement

Growing up in the town, Mrs Boylan was very proud of her roots to Enniskillen and she expressed her love of the town and the county to her family and friends regularly.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0