Pensioner hits out at appointment system

TOUGH TIMES... Local pensioners are struggling to make their long-awaited doctors’ appointments outside of the county.

A FERMANAGH pensioner has hit out at the almost-impossible challenges being placed on local patients when it comes to attending much-needed and long-awaited appointments outside of the county.

As has been well documented by the Herald and others in recent months, an increasing number of outpatients and consultant appointments, many of which had previously been held at the SWAH, are now taking place in Omagh and Derry.

With barely any public transport in the county, this has been proving immensely difficult for those without access to transport, or who cannot drive due to their medical procedures, including the older patient who spoke with the Herald this week.

