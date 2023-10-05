+44 (0)28 6632 2066
New manager McGourty will leave ‘no stone unturned’

Posted: 8:00 pm October 5, 2023
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com

“I want to try and win everything that’s there and I’d want to make that clear to the players, if you give everything you can to me, then we’ll not be far away, because the management will leave no stone unturned.”

That’s the message from the newly appointed Fermanagh ladies manager, CJ McGourty.

The Antrim man was ratified by the Fermanagh Ladies County Board last Wednesday night on a three-year term, to be reviewed annually.
And less than 24 hours later the wheels were very much in motion for McGourty.

He confirmed that Kane Connor from Belnaleck will be his strength and conditioning coach, Connor McGovern will continue as the statistical analyst, and Ardboe man Sean McCartney will be the team co-ordinator and take charge of logistics with a team coach to still be appointed.

McGourty is a well-known figure in Gaelic games. He played football for Antrim from 2005 to 2018 and also hurled for his county. He won an All Ireland Club with Belfast side St Galls in 2010 and collected Ulster Club titles in 2005 and 2009. He also coached for ten years with Ulster GAA.

