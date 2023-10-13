New jobs established in the border region

TEN new jobs have been created in Swanlinbar following the development of a new production line at a leading family-run business.
On Friday, October 18, M-TEC Engineering, which specialises in the manufacturing and development of trailers, launched its new production line.
Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, attended the launch in Swanlinbar on Friday and it’s another major boost for the award-winning business.
Advertisement
For more on this story see next week’s Fermanagh Herald.
To read more.. Subscribe to current edition
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
Posted: 4:26 pm October 13, 2023