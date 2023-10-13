+44 (0)28 6632 2066
New jobs established in the border region

New jobs established in the border region

Posted: 4:26 pm October 13, 2023

TEN new jobs have been created in Swanlinbar following the development of a new production line at a leading family-run business.

On Friday, October 18, M-TEC Engineering, which specialises in the manufacturing and development of trailers, launched its new production line.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, attended the launch in Swanlinbar on Friday and it’s another major boost for the award-winning business.

For more on this story see next week’s Fermanagh Herald.

