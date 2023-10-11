+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Middle East conflict driving up local oil prices
PRICE RISE ... Filling up the car with petrol.

Middle East conflict driving up local oil prices

Posted: 9:32 am October 11, 2023
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

IN A reversal of what we’ve become used to over the years, pump prices in Fermanagh are currently cheaper than in our neighbouring counties to the South.

However, with the conflict in the Middle East seeing a surge oil prices, don’t expect to save on fuel or home heating costs this winter.

While diesel is currently still cheaper south of the border, for one of the first times in decades, petrol is currently cheaper in the North.

Terry Hughes from TJ Hughes service station in Belleek said the current drop in pump prices in the North was a result of the tightening of restrictions

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

