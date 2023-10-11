Middle East conflict driving up local oil prices

IN A reversal of what we’ve become used to over the years, pump prices in Fermanagh are currently cheaper than in our neighbouring counties to the South.
However, with the conflict in the Middle East seeing a surge oil prices, don’t expect to save on fuel or home heating costs this winter.
While diesel is currently still cheaper south of the border, for one of the first times in decades, petrol is currently cheaper in the North.
Terry Hughes from TJ Hughes service station in Belleek said the current drop in pump prices in the North was a result of the tightening of restrictions
To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0
To read more.. Subscribe to current edition
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere