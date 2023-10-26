Man extradited to Republic after Fermanagh arrest

OFFICERS from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s International Policing Unit have extradited a 38-year-old man to the Republic of Ireland today.

He was due to stand trial for an assault committed in the Co. Cavan area in 2019, and was arrested in Co. Fermanagh on Monday, October 16.

Sergeant Davey from the International Policing Unit said: “The Police Service of Northern Ireland continues to work with our partners to bring offenders before the courts. Our message is clear that there is nowhere to hide in Northern Ireland and that we will actively pursue all wanted persons believed to be in this jurisdiction.”