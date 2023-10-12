Lisbellaw set for first ever Scarecrow Contest

CONTEST...Scarecrows, like this one seen in the Scottish region of Caithness, will be appearing around the streets and front gardens of Lisbellaw as the village stages its first ever Scarecrow contest. Picture: David Graham Scott

IF YOU go down to Lisbellaw next week you’ll be in for a big surprise.

Not a teddy bear’s picnic but a number of scarecrows lurking around each corner and front garden of the village as Lisbellaw stages its first-ever Scarecrow Contest.

Starting on October 14 and lasting until the day before Halloween, residents will be displaying their own Worzel Gummidge versions in a bid to land the prize of the village’s top scarecrow.

Advertisement

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0