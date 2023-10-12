+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineLisbellaw set for first ever Scarecrow Contest
CONTEST...Scarecrows, like this one seen in the Scottish region of Caithness, will be appearing around the streets and front gardens of Lisbellaw as the village stages its first ever Scarecrow contest. Picture: David Graham Scott

Lisbellaw set for first ever Scarecrow Contest

Posted: 4:30 pm October 12, 2023
By Matthew Leslie
m.leslie@fermanaghherald.com

IF YOU go down to Lisbellaw next week you’ll be in for a big surprise.

Not a teddy bear’s picnic but a number of scarecrows lurking around each corner and front garden of the village as Lisbellaw stages its first-ever Scarecrow Contest.

Starting on October 14 and lasting until the day before Halloween, residents will be displaying their own Worzel Gummidge versions in a bid to land the prize of the village’s top scarecrow.

Advertisement

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Related posts:

£12m Carrybridge Hotel and Marina plans get green light From Maguiresbridge to taking on Thatcher Ukrainian workers thrive in Irvinestown

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 4:30 pm October 12, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA