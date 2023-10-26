Kindness Postbox’s success continues with new project

CARE IN THE COMMUNITY… Pupils of Jones Memorial Primary School and members of the Kindness Postbox launch the organisation’s new ‘Story Swap’ project.

THE Kindness Postbox is continuing to bring happiness to those feeling alone and isolated, this time with its new ‘Story Swap’ project.

Set up by Enniskillen woman Nuala O’Toole during the pandemic to link schoolchildren with isolated care-home residents, the local organisation’s latest venture is a collaboration between Jones Memorial Primary School and the County Care Home, both in Enniskillen.

“The idea is we gave the school kids some story prompts or beginnings that they used to write the first half of the story, which we then collected and brought over to the County Care Home where residents wrote the second half of the story,” Ms O’Toole explained.

