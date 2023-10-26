+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineKindness Postbox’s success continues with new project
CARE IN THE COMMUNITY… Pupils of Jones Memorial Primary School and members of the Kindness Postbox launch the organisation’s new ‘Story Swap’ project.

Kindness Postbox’s success continues with new project

Posted: 4:24 pm October 26, 2023
By John Carney
j.carney@fermanaghherald.com

THE Kindness Postbox is continuing to bring happiness to those feeling alone and isolated, this time with its new ‘Story Swap’ project.

Set up by Enniskillen woman Nuala O’Toole during the pandemic to link schoolchildren with isolated care-home residents, the local organisation’s latest venture is a collaboration between Jones Memorial Primary School and the County Care Home, both in Enniskillen.

“The idea is we gave the school kids some story prompts or beginnings that they used to write the first half of the story, which we then collected and brought over to the County Care Home where residents wrote the second half of the story,” Ms O’Toole explained.

Advertisement

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Related posts:

Troubles legacy chief to act as peacemaker Council clean up a sticky situation Enniskillen man named ‘engineer of the year’

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 4:24 pm October 26, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA