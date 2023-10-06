+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Jessica-Elise is representing Fermanagh at Stormont
Jessica-Elise McArdle, Youth Assembly Member (2021-23) from Irvinestown, representing the Fermanagh and South Tyrone Constituency. Jessica is pictured in front of Parliament Buildings, Stormont.

Jessica-Elise is representing Fermanagh at Stormont

Posted: 3:10 pm October 6, 2023
By Matthew Leslie
m.leslie@fermanaghherald.com

A BUDDING MLA for the future has encouraged Fermanagh’s young people to get involved in the Northern Ireland Youth Assembly.

Jessica-Elise McArdle, 16, who is from Irvinestown and attends Omagh Academy, has spent the last two years representing the youth of Fermanagh & South Tyrone at Stormont.

Applications are open to become an NI Youth Assembly Member to give young people the chance to participate on the political stage – a chance that Jessica believes should not be missed.

