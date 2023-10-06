+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Gearing up for the Erne Vintage Show
George Ogle and Noel Grainger of Erne Vintage Car Club are joined alongside sponsor Brian Tolan (BJT Hire Centre) and Air Ambulance NI volunteers George and Myrtle Irvine for the launch of this year's Erne Vintage Classic Car Show.

Gearing up for the Erne Vintage Show

Posted: 3:35 pm October 6, 2023

THE Erne Vintage Classic Car Show, organised by the Erne Vintage Car Club returns this autumn taking place at the Necarne Equestrian Centre, Irvinestown.

The event is open to everyone to attend and enjoy the range of classic cars and vehicles on show inside the equestrian centre all whilst supporting the work of Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.

This year, singer Tony Kerr is attending on Sunday 22nd to sing some country and western hits for everyone to dance along to and across Saturday and Sunday there will be a range of local craft exhibitors, trade and food stands for people of all ages to enjoy.

