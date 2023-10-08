+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineFour children missing from Lisnaskea
Photograph of the Maughan family which police said was taken approximately five to six years ago. They added the children have aged but are still recognisable from the photo.

Four children missing from Lisnaskea

Posted: 8:01 pm October 8, 2023

Police are seeking the public’s help in locating four missing children missing from Lisnaskea.

Louise (16), Marie Theresa (15), Owen (12) and Christina Maughan (8) are siblings who were reported missing from the Lisnaskea area on Thursday 5 October.

It’s believed they may have travelled out of Northern Ireland with their mother and father, Kathleen and Martin Maughan, and may be somewhere in the Republic of Ireland.

Advertisement

Chief Inspector Lynne Corbett said: “We are asking that Kathleen or Martin, the children, or anyone who knows of their whereabouts, get in touch with police and let us know where the children are and that they are safe. I would also ask that they be returned to Northern Ireland as soon as possible. Police can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference 1181 05/10/23.”

 

Related posts:

Fr D’Arcy hopes police officers feel safe at Mass Fireworks keeping Enniskillen residents up at night Police uncover stolen caravan in Irvinestown

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 8:01 pm October 8, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA