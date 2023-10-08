Four children missing from Lisnaskea

Photograph of the Maughan family which police said was taken approximately five to six years ago. They added the children have aged but are still recognisable from the photo.

Police are seeking the public’s help in locating four missing children missing from Lisnaskea.

Louise (16), Marie Theresa (15), Owen (12) and Christina Maughan (8) are siblings who were reported missing from the Lisnaskea area on Thursday 5 October.

It’s believed they may have travelled out of Northern Ireland with their mother and father, Kathleen and Martin Maughan, and may be somewhere in the Republic of Ireland.

Chief Inspector Lynne Corbett said: “We are asking that Kathleen or Martin, the children, or anyone who knows of their whereabouts, get in touch with police and let us know where the children are and that they are safe. I would also ask that they be returned to Northern Ireland as soon as possible. Police can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference 1181 05/10/23.”