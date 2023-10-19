+44 (0)28 6632 2066
FHBA: Enniskillen Photoshop aiming for longevity
Justin and Sabrina McConnell of Enniskillen Photoshop receiving the Retailer of the Year Award from Karol Mulligan, Bank of Ireland and Roberta O'Neill, Fermanagh Herald.

FHBA: Enniskillen Photoshop aiming for longevity

Posted: 1:00 pm October 19, 2023

Receiving the ‘Retailer of the Year Award’ makes the hard work ‘worth-while’ said Justin McConnell from Enniskillen Photoshop.

Set up by husband and wife, Justin and Sabrina (McConnell), in 2015, the Regal Pass based business has gone from strength to strength.

The Enniskillen business provides a multitude of photographic services, including image printing, photo blocks, picture framing, personalised merchandise and an in-house studio.

Owner and director, Justin, was very pleased that the business beatoff stiff opposition in Graham, Enniskillen, Millar Meats & Fine Foods, Miss B’s Clothing and Rooney’s Eurospar to claim the ‘Retailer of the Year Award’ at the Killyhevlin Hotel on Friday night.

“It sort of makes all the work worthwhile to get this bit of recognition. We must be doing something right,” said Justin, at the awards ceremony. It’s been a difficult and challenging time for local business, especially in rural Fermanagh, but the Enniskillen entrepreneur has reported a good business growth and expansion over the past 12 months.

“It’s been steadily busy the whole time and the busiest time of year now is Christmas,” anticipated father of three Justin. It’s been going from strength to strength, but obviously there’s a lot of hard work in the background to do that.

“Retail in the High Street at the moment isn’t great in that respect, but we have to keep working away at it,” he added. Justin also paid tribute to the hard working team of staff who strive for excellence at the local business.

“It’s not possible without the team,” said Justin, “it’s not just me and Sabrina, it’s everybody. A lot of people, good staff, they are brilliant.” Turning his attention towards the upcoming busy Christmas period, entrepreneur Justin is looking to build on their recent success.

“You can never just sit back and relax. You have to keep pushing on with the next thing and that’s the whole aim in business,” he said. “When you look at those business when you’re driving around and you see their plaques up on the wall like established in 1900 and 1950. We want to be one of the businesses that have a plaque on the wall and we want to be going in 50 or 60 years later.”

 

The Retailer of the Year Award was sponsored by Bank of Ireland.



