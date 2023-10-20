+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineFermanagh weather warning extended

Fermanagh weather warning extended

Posted: 11:44 am October 20, 2023

THE yellow weather warning for rain in Fermanagh today has been extended until tomorrow morning (Saturday, October 21).

While the county has been escaping the worst of the impact of Storm Babet, with other parts of Ireland and Scotland feeling the full brunt of the storm, the Met Office has warned of potential disruption due to heavy rain in Fermanagh today and right through until tomorrow at 9am.

This includes a small chance of homes and businesses being affected by flooding, and a small chance some communities may be cut off by flooded roads.

Advertisement

Motorists are also advised to exercise caution on the roads, with spray and flooding leading to difficult conditions.

Elsewhere, an amber/orange warning has been issued for the greater Dublin area today into tomorrow morning, while across the water a parts of eastern Scotland remain under a rare red weather warning, with hundreds evacuated from their homes. This means there is a potential danger to life, as well as the potential of significant damage, from fast flowing and deep flood water.

Related posts:

Suspended sentence for man who spat and swore at police US envoy welcomed home to Fermanagh Ex-circus strongman on trial for sexual abuse charge

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 11:44 am October 20, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA