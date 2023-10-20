Fermanagh weather warning extended

THE yellow weather warning for rain in Fermanagh today has been extended until tomorrow morning (Saturday, October 21).

While the county has been escaping the worst of the impact of Storm Babet, with other parts of Ireland and Scotland feeling the full brunt of the storm, the Met Office has warned of potential disruption due to heavy rain in Fermanagh today and right through until tomorrow at 9am.

This includes a small chance of homes and businesses being affected by flooding, and a small chance some communities may be cut off by flooded roads.

Motorists are also advised to exercise caution on the roads, with spray and flooding leading to difficult conditions.

Elsewhere, an amber/orange warning has been issued for the greater Dublin area today into tomorrow morning, while across the water a parts of eastern Scotland remain under a rare red weather warning, with hundreds evacuated from their homes. This means there is a potential danger to life, as well as the potential of significant damage, from fast flowing and deep flood water.