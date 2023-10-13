+44 (0)28 6632 2066
HomeHeadlineFears child could be killed outside Enniskillen school
Tempo Road at the new Devenish College building.

Fears child could be killed outside Enniskillen school

Posted: 1:53 pm October 13, 2023
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

By Roisin Henderson
THERE have been calls for immediate traffic calming measures to be put in place outside the new Devenish College, with fears a child could be injured – or worse – on the busy road that passes by it.
After years of planning and construction, pupils and staff finally moved from the old college site at Derrychara to the state-of-the art new building on the Tempo Road at the start of this month.
However, since the big move concern has been growing about the speed of the traffic passing by the school – with the Tempo Road a 50mph zone where the school is located – and the lack of adequate pedestrian safety measures in the vicinity.
The issue was a hot topic at the Council’s environmental services committee last week, having been raised as a matter of ‘urgent business’ by Cllr Roy Crawford.
Cllr Crawford, pictured below, said he had been speaking with Devenish principal Simon Mowbray, who he said was “greatly concerned” about the issue, and called on the Council to contact the Roads Service, the Education Authority, and the PSNI to visit the site and investigate the problem.
“This is a matter of great importance, and it is paramount that improvements are made,” he said. “The last thing anybody wants is a serious accident or worse, the death of the a schoolchild.”

For more on this story see this week's Fermanagh Herald!

