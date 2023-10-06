Enniskillen man named ‘engineer of the year’

TOP MAN... Darrell McVitty of Enniskillen has been named Openrach's 'Engineer of the Year 2023' at a glittering awards ceremony held in London, achieving the highest place out of all engineers across the UK for this accolade.

A TALENTED Enniskillen man has been named Openreach’s ‘Engineer of the Year 2023’ at a glittering awards ceremony held in London, achieving the highest place out of all engineers across the UK for this accolade.

Darrell McVitty, who now resides in Aghyaran, has been an Openreach engineer for five years, and he has helped to build, manage and maintain the region’s largest digital infrastructure and upgrading Northern Ireland to Ultrafast Full Fibre broadband across the network.

The 42-year-old father-of-three was one of 75 UK finalists in the Openreach Shining Stars Awards.

