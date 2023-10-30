+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Enniskillen Library will be closed this week starting Monday, October 30. however, it will be re-opening on Saturday, November 4.

Enniskillen library closed this week for maintenance

Posted: 9:00 am October 30, 2023

BOOKWORMS in Enniskillen looking to loan out the latest thriller or an old biography will have venture further afield with the town’s library being closed this week.

Libraries NI informed The Herald that Enniskillen Library will be shut from Monday, October 30 for “essential maintenance”.

However, the doors will be re-opened to the public on Saturday, November 4.

A Libraries NI spokesman said: “We apologise to customers for any inconvenience caused.

“Please note, during the library closure, items can be renewed online with your library membership card and PIN number which is available from library staff.

“Other items such as eBooks, eAudiobooks and eMagazines can also be borrowed through our online library.”

For those who still wish to make use of library facilities, the libraries at Irvinestown and Lisnaskea will be open.

Books borrowed from Enniskillen Library that need to be returned, can be left at Irvinestown and Lisnaskea.

Likewise, books taken out can be returned at Enniskillen when it re-opens.

For more details contact Irvinestown Library on: 028 6862 1383 or email: irvinestown.library@librariesni.org.uk

Lisnaskea Library can be contacted on: 028 6772 1222 or by emailing: lisnaskea.library@librariesni.org.uk

