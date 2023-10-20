Encirc is helping schools with biodiversity

A TEAM of experts from Encirc has teamed up with a local school to offer advice and insight into how young pupils can be more aware of the importance of biodiversity.

Headed up by Environmental Coordinator, Theresa Clarke, the Biodiversity Committee at Encirc is committed to helping the local community become more environmentally friendly.

The team recently worked with pupils and staff from St Náile’s Primary School in Kinawley on a new soil biodiversity project, where the children grew their own vegetables.

“At Encirc, both supporting our communities and improving biodiversity is so important to us, so this was a great project to be involved with,” said the Environmental Coordinator.

“Well done to all the pupils (at St Náile’s Primary School). It is great to see recycling and reusing in practice and in such a positive way.”

The Fermanagh business provided the school with several mould boxes from the factory which the pupils used for the planters. The company also provided the soil which is compounded from waste products.

The pupils then planted their different seeds and bulb sets. After growing the vegetables, they harvested their crops, bringing them home to their families for some healthy eating.

Encirc, part of the Vidrala group, previously launched a biodiversity plan and it has worked closely with a number of different schools throughout Fermanagh on different projects.

The major business linked up with St Aidan’s High School in Derrylin. The pupils at the school planted and grew their own flowers, before transferring them to around the boundary of the Encirc factory.

The company has worked alongside Killyhommon Primary School in Boho. An Encirc employee donated land, which the pupils used to grow their own potatoes. The harvest was then donated to local foodbanks.

Earlier this year, Encirc revealed plans to support the Drumlane Parish Council as they aim to replant and renovate an orchard.

