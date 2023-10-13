+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineEncirc director not concerned by profit fall
FALL… Encirc has revealed that the glass bottle making company suffered a pre-tax profit decrease of over 50 per cent in the past year.

Encirc director not concerned by profit fall

Posted: 3:45 pm October 13, 2023
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

DESPITE Encirc’s pre-tax profits for the past year decreasing by over 50 per cent, managing director Adrian Curry says there’s ‘absolutely nothing to be worried about’.

In annual accounts released by Encirc, the Derrylin-based business reported that energy costs and material expenses have continued to rise, and in 2022, their pre-tax profit figures stood at £26.9 million.

The pre-tax profit decrease, which was in the region of 52 per cent, was largely due to the sharp rise in energy costs, explained the managing director of the Fermanagh business.

Advertisement

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Related posts:

Inniskilling Fusilier George’s legacy will live Incident at the SWAH Erne Integrated appoints new principal

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 3:45 pm October 13, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA