Encirc director not concerned by profit fall

FALL… Encirc has revealed that the glass bottle making company suffered a pre-tax profit decrease of over 50 per cent in the past year.

DESPITE Encirc’s pre-tax profits for the past year decreasing by over 50 per cent, managing director Adrian Curry says there’s ‘absolutely nothing to be worried about’.

In annual accounts released by Encirc, the Derrylin-based business reported that energy costs and material expenses have continued to rise, and in 2022, their pre-tax profit figures stood at £26.9 million.

The pre-tax profit decrease, which was in the region of 52 per cent, was largely due to the sharp rise in energy costs, explained the managing director of the Fermanagh business.

