Derrygonnelly man head-butted police officer

A DERRYGONNELLY man who head-butted a police officer has been given a suspended sentence.

Damian Connolly, 36, of Rosnarick Close, Derrygonnelly, appeared at Enniskillen Magistrates Court for sentencing.

It had been disclosed that there was no pre-sentence report available given Connolly had twice failed to attend probation.

The Court heard that on January 3, 2022, at 1.29am, Connolly – who was being arrested on a separate matter –assaulted one of the arresting officers by head-butting the injured party causing injury to their cheekbone.

Defending barrister, Steffan Rafferty, told the Court that at the time, his client had been struggling with issues regarding alcohol as well as problems with both his physical and mental health. He added that Connolly regretted his actions by striking out at the police officer.

District Judge Alana McSorley handed down a prison sentence of four months to be suspended for 18 months.

A request to an appeal on bail from the defence was granted at a sum of £100.

