Derby day decider for Kinawley and Belnaleck

NO INCH GIVEN...Kinawley's Donal Owens and Belnaleck's Kane Connor will go to battle once again, in today's quarter final clash.

IT’S a derby day decider this Saturday afternoon when Kinawley welcomes Belnaleck to Patrick McManus Park for the first of this weekend’s Senior Championship quarter-finals.

Neither team have shown any consistency in the championship so far, with both scraping through their final round matches with a point to spare.

Kinawley have had an extra week’s break following the re-fixture of last weekend’s Belnaleck versus Roslea match.

