Concern for future of palliative care service

There is growing concern staffing levels may lead to a reduction in local palliative care services.

PALLIATIVE care staff at South West Acute Hospital (SWAH) have raised concerns over the future level of provision after receiving a letter stating Foyle Hospice is taking over the service.

Cllr Adam Gannon brought the matter before a meeting of the Council after being contacted by SWAH staff expressing concern over the future of the service after the Foyle Hospice Chief Executive indicated they are taking over palliative care.

“Staff feel despite this takeover, it doesn’t actually maintain the service due to potential retirements,” said Cllr Gannon.

Advertisement

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0