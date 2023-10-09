Children missing from Lisnaskea located safely

THE four children who were reported missing from Lisnaskea yesterday have been located safely, police have confirmed.

Yesterday the PSNI issued an appeal for the four children – aged between 8 and 16-years-old – who it was believed may have travelled to the South. They were believed to be with their parents, Kathleen and Martin Maughan, with police issuing a photo of the family to help with the appeal.

Police have thanked the public for its help in locating the missing children.