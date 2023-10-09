+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Children missing from Lisnaskea located safely

Posted: 11:35 am October 9, 2023

THE four children who were reported missing from Lisnaskea yesterday have been located safely, police have confirmed.

Yesterday the PSNI issued an appeal for the four children – aged between 8 and 16-years-old – who it was believed may have travelled to the South. They were believed to be with their parents, Kathleen and Martin Maughan, with police issuing a photo of the family to help with the appeal.

Police have thanked the public for its help in locating the missing children.

