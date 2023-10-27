Change of leadership at Encirc

AFTER 19 years at the helm of Encirc, Adrian Curry has confirmed that he will step down as Managing Director at the end of this year.

In a statement to staff on Monday, the chief of Encirc, one of the largest glass manufacturing and bottle filling companies in the UK, said he had ‘decided to resign’ from his position.

“After 27 years with the business and 19 years as MD (Managing Director), I have been so privileged to have worked with such truly genuine, honest, and talented people,” said Mr Curry in his statement.

