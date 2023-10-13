+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Awards for Kestrel crew who saved man's life
AWARD...Lord Brookeborough presenting Royal Humane Society Awards to Walter Porter (left), Boat Master for Erne Tours and Christopher Nixon (right), Owner of Erne Tours for saving a life on Lough Erne.

Awards for Kestrel crew who saved man’s life

Posted: 3:46 pm October 13, 2023
By Matthew Leslie
m.leslie@fermanaghherald.com

TWO crew members of the M.V. Kestrel tour boat have been honoured for their bravery in saving a man’s life last year.

Christopher Nixon and Walter Porter both received Royal Humane Society Awards from Lord Brookeborough in a ceremony at the Round O, Enniskillen.

The Resuscitation Certificate was presented to Mr Nixon while Mr Porter was given a Certificate of Commendation.

On September 16 of last year – at 3.14pm – the M.V. Kestrel had dropped off 48 passengers at Devenish Island.

While awaiting their return, a large hire cruiser boat approached the Devenish jetty to berth. An elderly male, who was attempting to step off the boat from the bow, slipped and fell into the water, his head hitting the jetty on the way.

Christopher Nixon saw the accident and called out to Walter Porter who radioed for assistance. Both men ran to alert the crew on board the cruiser which was still attempting to berth.

Killing the engine of the cruiser Christopher and Walter both pushed the cruiser from the jetty and located an elderly male face down and unconscious in the water bleeding profusely from a wound to his head.

They pulled the male onto the jetty with Christopher commencing CPR on the man who began to breathe but remained unconscious. Walter Porter administered first aid to the victim’s head wound.

An air ambulance arrived and transported the male to the South West Acute Hospital where he was kept for 10 days as he recovered from his injuries.

