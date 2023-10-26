Anger over nightmare roadworks on the N16

FERMANAGH motorists have been left angry and frustrated in the past few weeks due to the recent road works on the N16 from Manorhamilton to Sligo.

The works have seen more than half an hour added to motorists’ journeys travelling from Enniskillen and Belcoo.

Diversions were said to be poorly thought out which led to huge traffic congestion and confusion, and there was a complete closure of the route for a time.

Sinn Féin councillor for Erne West, Anthony Feely, said he had complaints from local people about the daily holdups on the N16, but believed that it would all work out for the best in the long run.

“People in Garrison who travel regularly on that road have complained to me about the delays. I know that it’s frustrating and it’s a pity the work is taking so long to complete,” Mr Feely said.

