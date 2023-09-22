+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineTroubles legacy chief to act as peacemaker
Peter Sheridan, guest speaker at Erne Integrated

Troubles legacy chief to act as peacemaker

Posted: 3:02 pm September 22, 2023
By John Carney
j.carney@fermanaghherald.com

FORMER senior police officer Peter Sheridan has said he is ‘absolutely committed’ to carrying out his role as the head of investigations of a new Troubles legacy body.

The controversial Troubles Legacy Bill came into law yesterday (Tuesday), the Northern Ireland Office confirmed. The Bill passed the final stage of scrutiny, Royal Assent, on Monday.

Mr Sheridan, who is originally from Enniskillen, is to become commissioner for investigations at the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR), which will take over hundreds of unresolved Troubles cases.

Advertisement

The commission is set up under the Bill, which will give a limited form of immunity from prosecution for Troubles-related offences to former terrorists who cooperate with the ICRIR.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Related posts:

Social media star Abigail sharing creative advice Fermanagh police dog Nittu is a very good boy! Fermanagh’s ash trees give hurley makers hope

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 3:02 pm September 22, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA