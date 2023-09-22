Troubles legacy chief to act as peacemaker

FORMER senior police officer Peter Sheridan has said he is ‘absolutely committed’ to carrying out his role as the head of investigations of a new Troubles legacy body.

The controversial Troubles Legacy Bill came into law yesterday (Tuesday), the Northern Ireland Office confirmed. The Bill passed the final stage of scrutiny, Royal Assent, on Monday.

Mr Sheridan, who is originally from Enniskillen, is to become commissioner for investigations at the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR), which will take over hundreds of unresolved Troubles cases.

Advertisement

The commission is set up under the Bill, which will give a limited form of immunity from prosecution for Troubles-related offences to former terrorists who cooperate with the ICRIR.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0