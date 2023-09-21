+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Three in a row for Irvinestown
Irvinestown Under 17s with the Division One League trophy.

Three in a row for Irvinestown

Posted: 3:48 pm September 21, 2023

After a low scoring first half ended with Irvinestown just a point in front, the restart saw the game really explode into action as the St. Molaise boys eventually surged to a third successive title.

In a cracking contest, the winners’ ability to hit back almost immediately, not once but twice, with a goal of their own after Derrygonnelly had netted, was hugely instrumental in the winning of this game.

It was only in the last ten minutes that the game really got away from Derrygonnelly, the winners’ greater guile, physicality and crispier passing finally telling.

Derrygonnelly were first to score, Conall Rasdale from a free but Mattie McDermott landed a 6th minute equaliser.

A sweetly struck Michael Duffy free soon restored the Harps’ lead only for McGovern to hit a superb 13th minute equaliser.

Barry Goodwin then cut in to put Irvinestown into the lead but good Harps movement created a 15th minute Evan Cassidy leveller.

Another trade followed, a McGovern free and Niall McKenna mark making it 0-4 apiece before Odhran McGovern’s mark point edged Irvinestown into an 0-5 to 0-4 interval lead.

