SWAH surgery situation raised in House of Lords

THE FIGHT to save SWAH surgery has been taken to the halls of Westminster.

Last week Lord Brookeborough, who is a hereditary peer, raised the issue at the House of Lords, after having already written to MPs in the Commons urging them “to provide as much help and influence” as they can in helping restore emergency general surgery (EGS) to the SWAH.

In both his letter and address to the upper house, Lord Brookeborough pointed out how the removal of the service from the Enniskillen hospital had left over 80,000 people having to travel for treatment in emergency surgery situations.

