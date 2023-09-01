+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Sadness at death of doctor days before his wedding

Posted: 2:00 pm September 1, 2023
By Roisin Henderson
DR SEAN McMahon, who passed away suddenly last week, was due to get married to his Fermanagh fiancée at the Lough Erne Resort on Friday.

Dr McMahon, who worked at Craigavon Area Hospital but was well known locally having also worked at the SWAH, collapsed at a fitness suite at the South Lake Leisure Centre in Craigavon last Tuesday.

Tributes have since been pouring in for the talented young anaesthetist, who has been described as “a rising star” in the medical world, as have condolences to his bereaved family and fianceé, nurse Debbie Jameson, who is from Fermanagh.

'Changes' needed to healthcare claims former GAA star Family fun day to celebrate SWAH and its staff Family fun day for SWAH this Saturday

