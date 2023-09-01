Sadness at death of doctor days before his wedding

DR SEAN McMahon, who passed away suddenly last week, was due to get married to his Fermanagh fiancée at the Lough Erne Resort on Friday.

Dr McMahon, who worked at Craigavon Area Hospital but was well known locally having also worked at the SWAH, collapsed at a fitness suite at the South Lake Leisure Centre in Craigavon last Tuesday.

Tributes have since been pouring in for the talented young anaesthetist, who has been described as “a rising star” in the medical world, as have condolences to his bereaved family and fianceé, nurse Debbie Jameson, who is from Fermanagh.

