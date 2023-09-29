Public meeting is called on returning rail to Fermanagh

FULL STEAM AHEAD... Into The West's Steve Bradley speaks at a previous meeting on the future of the railways.

THE FERMANAGH public has been urged to have their voices heard on returning the railways to the county.

A public consultation has been in place this month but the deadline for responses and comments is close to midnight tonight (Friday, September 29).

There has been outrage since the publication of the proposed plan to bring railways back to the north west, as part of the All-Island Strategic Rail Review.

The plan did not include Fermanagh, which would mean that – if the proposals are implemented – it would be left as the only county in Ireland north or south without a railway.

Now, the Into the West Campaign, the group that was instrumental in helping get the rail review off the ground in the first place, has launched a campaign calling for the powers-that-be to ‘Play FAIR by Fermanagh’ , with ‘FAIR’ standing for ‘Fermanagh All-Island Rail.’

Teaming up with Headhunters Barber Shop and Railway Museum, the Into the West group held a public meeting at Fermanagh House last Tuesday and has also set up a petition calling for Fermanagh to be included in the proposed rail plan.

“A draft version of the ‘All-Island Strategic Rail Review’ document was released in July 2023. The document seeks to outline the strategic plan for rail across the island over the next 30 plus years,” the petition states.

“Unbelievably that draft strategy seeks to restore rail to every county on the island – except Fermanagh.

“This is despite Enniskillen exceeding the minimum 10,000 population the Review says is required for rail. Plus the fact that the Review recommends re-opening rail routes through other areas with smaller populations and a weaker case than Enniskillen.”

It added, “For a major government-commissioned strategy to single Fermanagh out for neglect in this way is unacceptable and unforgivable. The proposal represents the governments north and south of the Border putting two fingers up to Fermanagh, and formalising the neglect that the county has suffered for decades.

“What makes it worse is that the Fermanagh-Omagh District accounted for the highest number of submissions to the Rail Review’s public consultation (January 2022).

“We call on the Department for Infrastructure in NI, the Department for Transport in ROI, and Arup Consultancy (who developed the draft strategy) to Play FAIR By Fermanagh – and include restoration of rail to the county within their strategy.”

To sign the petition visit www.change.org and search for ‘Fermanagh MUST Be Included in ‘All-Island Strategic Rail Review’.

The deadline for submitting responses to the public consultation on the draft Rail Strategy is 11:59pm tonight (Friday, September 29). Email comments to StrategicRailReview@arup.com