No ‘bah humbug’ from Councillors full of Xmas cheer

CELEBRATION... Christmas lights in Enniskillen will be on display over the festive season this year.

COUNCILLORS have warmly welcomed the planned programme of Christmas events and festive lighting across the borough this December with one councillor joking “Maybe we’ll not be called Scrooges this year.”

Director of Community and Wellbeing, John Boyle, told councillors that festive lighting the two main towns of Enniskillen and Omagh is supported through the Council by a third-party contractor, while elsewhere throughout the borough it is supported through sponsor and based on population size.

In addition areas of less than 63 residents can apply for a contribution of £100 towards festive lights..

