Inniskilling Fusilier George’s legacy will live

GEORGE Stephens has been a steadfast presence in the community, always the same George, with a wealth of experience and understanding of the regiments many locals served in. His recent passing leaves an irreplaceable void in many hearts, one that resonates particularly within the Inniskillings Museum.

Born in the quaint town of Mitcham, Surrey in 1924, George’s lineage traced back to Fermanagh through his mother, connecting him to a heritage that would shape his life’s journey.

George joined the Fleet Air Arm in 1945, a decision that fate soon nudged towards the Royal Marines and then the Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers. While a slight hearing impediment barred him from piloting, destiny’s hand guided him to the path of an officer.

Once George completed his officer training in Bangalore, India, he was commissioned into the Inniskillings, where he stood witness to history as India underwent partition and emerged into independence while he was stationed in Lahore. The horizons of his service expanded henceforth, stretching to Hong Kong, the dense jungles of Malaya where he combatted insurgent forces, the strategic expanse of the Suez Canal Zone, and the Mau Mau emergency in Kenya. As a Captain, he adorned the route of Queen Elizabeth II’s Coronation in 1953, which was a testament to his enduring commitment to duty.

After a short time out of the army, George responded to an advert in the Daily Telegraph seeking officers to join 2nd King’s African Rifles. In 1961, with his wife Jean and young family, he moved to Southern Rhodesia. George served in Southern Rhodesia during the time of Independence, followed by service with the Zambian Regiment, before returning to the United Kingdom in 1966 and settling with his family in County Fermanagh.

Soon after the Troubles conflict began, George joined the 4th (County Fermanagh) Battalion of the Ulster Defence Regiment as Operations Officer. For services to the Regiment on operations, he was awarded the MBE in 1981 and continued to serve until his retirement in 1987. He was subsequently appointed as a Deputy Lieutenant of County Fermanagh.

Retirement from active duty merely marked the commencement of his role as Curator of the Inniskillings Museum, a position he held until 1995. He continued to contribute his wisdom and time thereafter, both as a Trustee and volunteer up to last year. His legacy will live on in the memories and knowledge he shared .

