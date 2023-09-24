+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Boy dies in hit-and-run in Bundoran

Posted: 1:47 pm September 24, 2023

Gardaí at Ballyshannon are appealing for witnesses following a fatal hit and run traffic collision in Bundoran last night.

Shortly after 9:20pm, Gardaí and emergency services were alerted after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Atlantic Way, Bundoran.

The pedestrian, a boy aged nine-years-old, was pronounced deceased at the scene a short time later.

The vehicle involved in the collision failed to remain at the scene.

Traffic diversions are in place and the scene has been preserved for examination by scenes of crime officers and Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

The local Coroner and office of the State Pathologist have has been notified and arrangements will be made for a post-mortem examination.

The deceased has been removed to the mortuary at Sligo Hospital.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and are particularly appealing to the driver of the vehicle to come forward.

Investigating Gardaí are also appealing to those with video footage, including dash cam recordings, from Atlantic Way and Sea Road and the general area at the time, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station 0035374 9858530 or, if calling from the South, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

