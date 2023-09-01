BID getting things done

Enniskillen BID is sponsoring this year’s Spooktacular 10k, which will kick off its Halloween festivities in the town.

WITH the summer coming to a close, Enniskillen BID is already hard at working preparing for its Halloween fun day in the county town.

Stepping in to save the day after the Council confirmed it would once again not be holding any Halloween festivities this year, after cancelling last year’s fireworks at the eleventh hour, BID is determined to ensure families in Enniskillen still have a ‘frightfully’ good time this year.

Kicking off with the BID-sponsored Spooktacular 10k on October 27th, manager Noelle McAlloon said while the organisation was not big enough to put on a fireworks display, the event on the evening of October 31st promised to be “lots and lots of fun” and would “animate” the town and replace the footfall lost without the fireworks.

It’s the second time in a year Enniskillen BID – which stands for ‘Business Development District’ – has saved seasonal celebrations in the town, stepping in to put on a festive family fun day when the Council cancelled its Christmas lights switch on in December.

“In Enniskillen on December 1st last year, if we didn’t have a BID, we would have been like Omagh,” said Ms McAloon. “We all saw the footage, there was nothing in Omagh, it was an empty high street. I have to say, it was depressing.

