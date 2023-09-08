Almost 1,000 patients submitted complaints to the Trust

The Western Trust has seen an increase in the number of complaints it received last year.

ALMOST 1,000 patients submitted formal complaints to the Western Trust in the past year, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health.

While this was one of the lowest number of complaints received by any Trust in the North, with only the Northern Trust receiving less, it is a significant increase on the number of complaints it had received in recent years.

In the year 2022/23, the Western Trust received 989 official complaints. This is up from 852 in 2021/22, and from 545 received by the Trust in 2020/21.

Advertisement

A total of 7,671 complaints were received by all Trusts in the North, including NIAS, in 2022/23. That is up from 6,653 last year, with only NIAS seeing a drop in the number of complaints it received in the last year, and up from 5,005 in 2020/21.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0