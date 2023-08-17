+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Tributes paid to former Bishop of Clogher Liam McDaid
Bishop Liam MacDaid RMG15

Tributes paid to former Bishop of Clogher Liam McDaid

Posted: 3:58 pm August 17, 2023

TRIBUTES have been pouring in from around the country following the death of Bishop Liam MacDaid, Bishop-Emeritus of Clogher.

Bishop McDaid, who retired in 2016 due to health reasons, died suddenly yesterday while on holiday in France. He was 78-years-old.

Current Bishop of Clogher, Bishop Larry Duffy, has led the tributes to his predecessor, describing him as a “compassionate pastor who brought the love of Christ to all the people he ministered to.”

“His devoted service to the Diocese will be long remembered for its genuine commitment to God’s people and his simplicity of approach,” said Bishop Duffy.

“May Christ the Good Shepherd now bring Bishop Liam to the fullness of life in the Kingdom of Heaven.”

Among the others to pay their respects to Bishop McDaid, who hailed from Bundroan, have been Archbishop Eamon Martin, Archbishop John McDowell, his former Church of Ireland counterpart as Bishop of Clogher, and Bishop Ian Ellis, the current Church of Ireland Bishop of Clogher.

For more on this story see next week’s Fermanagh Herald.

