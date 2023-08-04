SWAH speciality doctor allocation ‘shocking’

NEW figures show the South West Acute Hospital has been allocated a shockingly low number of speciality middle-grade doctors over the past five years.
The statistics came from a Freedom of Information request by Save Our Acute Services (SOAS) to the Northern Ireland Medical and Dental Training Agency (NIMDTA), which asked for details of the middle-grade speciality doctors being allocated to all hospitals in the North.
They show what SOAS has called “a shocking inequality in allocations” across every department.
For example, as can be seen in the table below that was compiled by SOAS, in the school of anaesthetics and ICU, SWAH received zero specialty doctors compared to 160 in Altnagelvin, between August 2018 and February 2023.
In emergency medicine, SWAH also received zero speciality doctors, compared to 93 in Altnagelvin. In medical diagnostics, SWAH again received zero, compared to 44 in Altnagelvin.
In paediatrics, SWAH was allocated two speciality doctors, compared to Altnagelvin’s 97.
In general surgery the numbers were 25 for SWAH, compared to 264 for Altnagelvin.