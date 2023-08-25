+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineSWAH bereavement suite project scoops top award
The Forget Me Note Bereavement Suite Project at the SWAH has been announced winner of this year’s Davin Corrigan Award.

SWAH bereavement suite project scoops top award

Posted: 4:02 pm August 25, 2023
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

THE SWAH’s ‘Forget Me Not’ Bereavement Suite Project has won this year’s Davin Corrigan Award.

Hosted by the Western Trust and the Corrigan family, in memory of their beloved son Davin, the awards brought to a close the Involve Fest West celebrations at the end of July, which was held across the Trust area.

Lead midwife Brenda McCabe said the Forget Me Not Bereavement Suite Project was very dear to families and all those involved with the SWAH team, and said it was very rewarding that the project had won the award as a result of a vote from the public.

Advertisement

“Baby loss and indeed any loss of a loved one can be a difficult subject to discuss and we are so grateful that we have had this opportunity to make more awareness of it,” said Ms McCabe, who added the ceremony had been “bitter sweet” for Davin’s entire family and the SWAH bereavement suite team.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Related posts:

SWAH doctor gets in the saddle for Women’s Aid Trust urged to record Fermanagh patient transfers SWAH blanket ‘a mural of stories spanning generations’

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 4:02 pm August 25, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA