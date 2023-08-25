SWAH bereavement suite project scoops top award

The Forget Me Note Bereavement Suite Project at the SWAH has been announced winner of this year’s Davin Corrigan Award.

THE SWAH’s ‘Forget Me Not’ Bereavement Suite Project has won this year’s Davin Corrigan Award.

Hosted by the Western Trust and the Corrigan family, in memory of their beloved son Davin, the awards brought to a close the Involve Fest West celebrations at the end of July, which was held across the Trust area.

Lead midwife Brenda McCabe said the Forget Me Not Bereavement Suite Project was very dear to families and all those involved with the SWAH team, and said it was very rewarding that the project had won the award as a result of a vote from the public.

Advertisement

“Baby loss and indeed any loss of a loved one can be a difficult subject to discuss and we are so grateful that we have had this opportunity to make more awareness of it,” said Ms McCabe, who added the ceremony had been “bitter sweet” for Davin’s entire family and the SWAH bereavement suite team.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0