Reports of Scout jamboree chaos were "exaggerated"
Scarlett Murphy of Derrylin was part of the Scouting Ireland troop at the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea.

Reports of Scout jamboree chaos were “exaggerated”

Posted: 4:00 pm August 25, 2023
By Matthew Leslie
m.leslie@fermanaghherald.com

A DERRYLIN scout has said that reports of the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea being engulfed in chaos were “over-exaggerated”.

Scarlett Murphy, who is a member of the 14th Fermanagh Scouts in Derrylin and attends St Aidan’s High School, was selected by Scouting Ireland to attend the recent Jamboree in Saemangeum.

Reports from media outlets across the globe spoke of how the scouts were suffering from heat-exhaustion, poor sanitation, rotten food, a lack of shelter and privacy. Not to mention the prospect of a typhoon heading towards the camp.

However, as far as Scarlett is concerned, although the typhoon threat did mean they had to be re-located elsewhere, she and the rest of her Scouting Ireland troop had a great time.

“Nothing really actually happened at the Jamboree,” she said. “All the news reports were over-exaggerated – in fact, we had an amazing time.

“Although the heat was at 40 degrees, we were – as our scout’s motto says – well prepared. We kept ourselves hydrated.

