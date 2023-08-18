+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineQuigley swaps Orchard Farm for Rovers

Quigley swaps Orchard Farm for Rovers

Posted: 10:05 am August 18, 2023

FORMER Fermanagh GAA star Seamus Quigley has signed for Lisnaskea Rovers ahead of the new Fermanagh and Western Football League season which starts on Saturday.

Quigley (34) has swapped Orchard Farm for Shane O’Donnell’s Rovers, ahead of tomorrow’s opening Enda Love Cup Division Two game against Mountfield.

The former Fermanagh GAA inter-county footballer has been in impressive form for his club Roslea and has played a key role in helping the Shamrocks secure promotion to Division One.

Related posts:

‘It is not going to be easy’ warns McQuade Strong second half secures win for unbeaten Harps Singing by numbers at the bingo party!

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 10:05 am August 18, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA