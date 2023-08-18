Quigley swaps Orchard Farm for Rovers

FORMER Fermanagh GAA star Seamus Quigley has signed for Lisnaskea Rovers ahead of the new Fermanagh and Western Football League season which starts on Saturday.

Quigley (34) has swapped Orchard Farm for Shane O’Donnell’s Rovers, ahead of tomorrow’s opening Enda Love Cup Division Two game against Mountfield.

The former Fermanagh GAA inter-county footballer has been in impressive form for his club Roslea and has played a key role in helping the Shamrocks secure promotion to Division One.