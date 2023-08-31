Quigley pleased to bring trophy ‘back home’

HAPPY COUPLE... Seán Quigley and his partner Aoife Scott celebrate with the Crust & Crumb Senior Football League Division Two trophy.

ROSLEA joint-captain Seán Quigley admitted the Shamrocks got the ‘rub of the green’ after they ended their nine-year wait for silverware on Sunday.

Two goals in the last six minutes were key for Ciaran Murphy’s team and Quigley, who kicked six points for his side, was very pleased with the character and resilience shown by his teammates.

“We have a good blend of experience and youth in the team. Micheál (Flanagan) and Darragh (Clerkin) have really stepped up as well as Adam (Callaghan) who wasn’t about yesterday (Sunday),” said the Roslea forward.

“It’s good to have that wee bit of mixture of youth and experience and there’s a great buzz about the place.”

