Plea to young people to report sextortion cases

YOUNG people in Fermanagh are being urged to not let embarrassment stop them from contacting police if they fall victim to a ‘sextortion’ scam, after a surge in cases that has hit home locally.

Police are currently investigating two reports of this distressing form of blackmailing in Fermanagh last weekend, when two young adults fell victim of the ‘amorous’ advances of online fraudsters, causing them much anguish.

The local cases come amid a surge of such scams across the North in recent times, with most of the victims young men.

As local Chief Inspector Rory Hoy explained, “Typically, a person uses a false identity to befriend a victim on social media.

“The exchange may start with flirting or flattery, but ends with the victim coaxed into sending intimate images or performing sexual acts online, unwittingly in front of a camera.

“Behind the fake and attractive guise, there’s a criminal. These people are often part of sophisticated and organised crime groups, mostly based overseas.

“They extort their victims by threatening to share those images or recordings unless demands for money are met.”

Last year the PSNI received approximately 600 reports of ‘sextortion’, with most victims young men aged between 18 and 23-years-old. However, the figure is likely much higher, with many cases going unreported.

The mother of one of those involved in the weekend incident said she’d seen the impact this crime can have on victims’ mental health.

“I’m one of the lucky parents who had their child come to them and tell what was happening,” she said.

“I made him go to the police along with his friend. The police were fantastic from start to finish and really sympathised with both boys.”

Chief Insp Hoy urged victims to come forward.

“If you’ve been a victim of sextortion, then you’re certainly not alone. Innocent people are left feeling humiliated and distraught,” he said.

“While I appreciate it’s truly difficult, the important message is not to let embarrassment stop you from reporting what’s happened.

“Don’t panic, don’t respond to demands, and don’t enter into further communication. If you can, confide in a trusted friend or family member, and please contact officers immediately on 101.”

He concluded, “I would ask everyone to be on their guard, and to be aware of the risks of sharing intimate images online.”

The police have compiled a list of what to look out for, tips on how to stay safe, and support organisations, which you can find on www.psni.police.uk/sextortion.

