McBrien signs full-time contract with Linfield

AFTER 18 months out with injury, Darragh McBrien has signed for Irish Premiership big guns, Linfield.

McBrien was announced as David Healy’s latest signing last week and the Belnaleck man started with the Windsor Park outfit on Monday morning.

The 21-year-old spent two years at Dungannon Swifts after departing his boyhood club, Ballinamallard United and during his time at Stangmore Park he had highs and lows.

After attracting plenty of attention, the pacy winger suffered an injury against Annagh United that ended his season and in December he had a hip operation;

“It’s been a long 18 months, mentally and physically, but hopefully now I’m getting back into the swing of things. I played a few minutes for Dungannon there in preseason and I’m hoping the injury is all cleared up now and I can kick on.”

