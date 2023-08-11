Mal seeking compensation for cancelled flight home

GROUNDED... Mal Donald of Enniskillen had his flight from Jersey to Belfast cancelled by Easyjet. The airline said this was due to debris on the runway at Belfast which the airport itself denies.

AN Enniskillen man is embroiled in a row with Easyjet and Belfast International Airport as to who is to blame for his flight home being cancelled.

Mal Donald, 51, who owns Fermanagh Motorhomes in Ballinamallard, had been – along with his family – expecting to board a return flight to Belfast on July 11 following a holiday in Jersey.

However, Easyjet cancelled the flight citing debris on the runway at Belfast – something the airport itself denies.

Donald and his family were placed free of charge on a flight to Belfast via London Gatwick. But the six-hour delay in waiting for the connecting aircraft exceeded the company’s four-hour delay guidelines for compensation.

Mal put in a claim but it was rejected citing the fault being with Belfast International Airport and not Easyjet.

He said: “I contacted the airport and told them that Easyjet had denied compensation because of an issue at the airport which Easyjet say was the airport’s fault.

“The airport carried out an initial investigation reported back saying that they couldn’t find any issue at their end. There were no planes grounded, no safety issue and no debris. They have contacted Easyjet to ask why they were telling their customers this and that they were not going to accept any blame.

“Without saying who, somebody is not telling the full story as the two versions offered by both of them are poles apart.

“I got back in touch with Easyjet to see if they would review the case. I got exactly the same worded response as before from a different Easyjet customer services agent.

“If they’re doing this to me, who else are they doing it to? There were another 300 people on that plane so if any of them have complained as well, they’ve obviously got the same email.

“There is a Civil Aviation Authority process which I can go through. Hopefully I can get my money back but I would like everyone on that flight to at least challenge that decision.”

An Easyjet spokesman said that safety “is our highest priority” and that the flight was cancelled “due to circumstances outside of our control”.

Belfast International Airport has been approached for comment.