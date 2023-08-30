+44 (0)28 6632 2066
A packed out Alicante airport that saw Enniskillen postman, Kieran Rooney's flight back home cancelled.

Holiday ruined by flight chaos, then their pet dog died

Posted: 12:30 pm August 30, 2023
By Matthew Leslie
m.leslie@fermanaghherald.com

AN ENNISKILLEN woman has suffered the double heartbreak of having a family holiday cancelled only to come home to the news that her dog had died.

Maeve Cleary, 40, who works as a clerical officer, had arranged for a big family trip to the Greek island of Crete to celebrate her father’s 70th birthday.

But when they drove up to Belfast International on Bank Holiday Monday for their flight with Jet2, it was clear that all was not well as a UK-wide air traffic control fault had led to hundreds of flights being cancelled.

Maeve and her family were not the only Fermanagh people to be caught up in this week’s flight chaos.

To read more on this story see this week's Fermanagh Herald – out today!

Enniskillen town vandals condemned Further reports of sextortion in Fermanagh Fermanagh gets National Geographic seal of approval

